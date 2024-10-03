Luxury cruise ship finally sets sail after four months stranded in Belfast

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A luxury cruise ship has finally set sail on Thursday afternoon after four months stranded in Belfast.

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May for a three-year, round-the-world cruise but was delayed due to unexpected repairs.

The chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, Mike Petterson, said the ship was now "fully certified without conditions” and would dock in Scotland overnight before travelling south.

Passenger Holly Hennessey said: "Hallelujah! All of us are beyond words, delighted, and the celebration is already under way."

The four-month wait appeared to be over on Monday as the cruise eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour but it only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor in Belfast Lough.

The cruise eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour but it only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor. Picture: Alamy

Mr Petterson blamed administrative paperwork for the latest delay.

However, on Thursday afternoon the ship began to sail away from Northern Ireland and is due to dock at Hunterston, Ayrshire, overnight.

An itinerary will then be created depending on the weather, Mr Petterson said, with the vessel expected to travel to Brest, France, next and make several stop-offs before heading to the Bahamas.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Many of the passengers thanked Belfast for hosting them for many months, praising the people and the many pubs the city has to offer.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.