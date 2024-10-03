Luxury cruise ship finally sets sail after four months stranded in Belfast

3 October 2024, 17:28

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May
The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A luxury cruise ship has finally set sail on Thursday afternoon after four months stranded in Belfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May for a three-year, round-the-world cruise but was delayed due to unexpected repairs.

The chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, Mike Petterson, said the ship was now "fully certified without conditions” and would dock in Scotland overnight before travelling south.

Passenger Holly Hennessey said: "Hallelujah! All of us are beyond words, delighted, and the celebration is already under way."

The four-month wait appeared to be over on Monday as the cruise eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour but it only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor in Belfast Lough.

The cruise eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour but it only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor
The cruise eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour but it only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor. Picture: Alamy

Mr Petterson blamed administrative paperwork for the latest delay.

However, on Thursday afternoon the ship began to sail away from Northern Ireland and is due to dock at Hunterston, Ayrshire, overnight.

Read more: Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Read more: 'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins

An itinerary will then be created depending on the weather, Mr Petterson said, with the vessel expected to travel to Brest, France, next and make several stop-offs before heading to the Bahamas.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days
The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Many of the passengers thanked Belfast for hosting them for many months, praising the people and the many pubs the city has to offer.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

A woman walks to her damaged home

Hurricane Helene death toll could rise further as 200 confirmed dead

David Schonabaum

US father given 16-year jail term for child neglect after rat attack on baby

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon.

Where and when to see the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to UK this week

Dashcam footage has been released of the car chase of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba car chase footage shared for first time, after armed officer tells murder trial he feared for his life

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

Lebanon Israel Gaza Fears

Iraqi woman held captive in Gaza freed by Israeli forces

Exclusive
Kim Leadbeater is introducing plans to legalise assisted dying in the UK

‘Assisted dying laws are not fit for purpose’, Labour's Kim Leadbeater says, as MPs to get free vote on her bill

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico

Oasis warn fans after thousands of fake tickets advertised for North America shows

A view of damage in Asheville, North Carolina

Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 200

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue event, the French president said Europe could be “out of the market” in “two to three years”

'EU could die': President Macron warns European leaders over performance compared to US and China

Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Last CCTV sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze. Their mother Deveca Rose has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty

Mother found guilty of the manslaughter of her four sons in house fire while she went shopping

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021

Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the opening of the £200 million Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

New Piccadilly line trains to enter service for the first time in 50 years - but not until the end of 2025

A person photographs a male tarantula on grassland

Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas

Latest News

See more Latest News

The seven-time F1 champion reportedly attended his daughter’s wedding last weekend in Majorca

Michael Schumacher 'communicates with his eyes' following 2013 skiing accident

Emad Kaky

Academic jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on young girl in legal first
GP used wig, fake beard and moustache in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with fake COVID jab'

GP wore wig and fake beard in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with mock Covid jab laced with poison'
KLM airplanes sit at Schiphol Airport

Dutch airline KLM reveals ‘painful’ cost-cutting measures to boost finances

The investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing

Organised crime gangs using AI to manipulate children into drug dealing, LBC investigation finds
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl aged 14 scarred for life
Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo, say witnesses

Lord Herman Ouseley has died aged 79

Anti-racism campaigner and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley dies aged 79

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands

New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

The Israeli embassy in Denmark exterior

Swedish teenagers held in custody over blasts near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit