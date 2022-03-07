Lynda Baron: Open All Hours and Come Outside actress dies aged 82

Tributes have been paid to Lynda Baron after her death aged 82
By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tributes have poured in after actress Lynda Baron, best known for the sitcom Open All Hours, died at the age of 82.

Baron starred opposite Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the hit BBC sitcom, which ran for four series starting in 1976.

She also played Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children's programme Come Outside.

A statement from her agent of nearly 30 years, Donna French, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

"She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.

"Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

"Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."

Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay was among those to pay tribute.

She tweeted: "I loved Lynda Baron. She was funny and clever and a joy to work with, and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes. This has made me very sad."

Actor Stuart Antony added on Twitter: "Saddened to hear wonderful friend Lynda Baron has sadly passed away. She was the nicest person and what a legend. Here we are with Su Pollard just before lockdown."

Baron also appeared in sequel Still Open All Hours when it returned in 2013.

She appeared in the ITV sitcom Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt, BBC soap EastEnders as Linda Clarke, the mother of Jane Beale, and made appearances in Doctor Who, Last Of The Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.

She was nominated for a Bafta in 2011 for her role in The Road To Coronation Street on BBC Four, a one-off drama about the early days of the soap, in which she played actress Violet Carson, who portrayed Ena Sharples in the long-running series.

