Farmer’s wife added to ‘most wanted’ list for drug dealing offences finally behind bars after 16 months on the run

Lynne Leyson was arrested on Monday after 16 months on the run. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police have arrested a wanted woman who spent 16 months on the run after being convicted of drugs offences.

Lynne Leyson is thought to have travelled extensively across the UK but was tracked down to a farm in Carmarthenshire - just 23 miles from Swansea Crown Court where she failed to appear last year.

The 53-year-old was sentenced in her absence to nine years in prison.

On Monday, she was arrested at Pibwr Farm, Capel Dewi are more than a year on the run.

Leyson appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Police previously launched a search operation to discover her location, which included a wanted appeal and a Crimewatch appeal offering a reward of £1,000, while she was also added to their ‘Most Wanted’ section of British fugitives.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 26-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further police enquiries.

Enquiries to locate Leyson had been ongoing since her disappearance, which included significant investigative resources being utilised, a wanted appeal and a Crimestoppers appeal.

Leyson was convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023.

She failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Swansea CC on the 21st July 2023 and was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court on 15th September 2023 to nine years in prison.

Leyson was one of six people arrested following a warrant at Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen in October 2021 when officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615, £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

Lynne Leyson is thought to have travelled across the UK but was tracked down to a farm in Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones, who was leading the search, said “The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice.

"I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support, and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion”.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated”.

“This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to Organised Crime Groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice”.

Leyson appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday Tuesday where she was committed to prison to start her sentence.

She will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, 4th October.