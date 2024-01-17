Footloose and ER star dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

17 January 2024, 06:35

Lynne Marta has died after a battle with cancer.
Lynne Marta has died after a battle with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Footloose and ER star Lynne Marta has died aged 78 after a battle with cancer.

Marta was known for playing Lulu Warnicker in the 1984 version of Footloose, starring alongside Kevin Bacon.

She died on January 11 at her LA home following a battle with cancer, her friend, Chris Saint-Hilaire, confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Her acting career spanned four decades, with her also appearing in the film Joe Kidd with Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood.

Marta appeared in several TV shows too, including Starsky & Hutch, ER, Law & Order and Love, American Style.

The star's first on-screen appearances came on the dance show The Lloyd Thaxton Show.

Her first credit was the 1966 comedy Gidget before going on to appear in shows such as Charlie’s Angels and the soap Days of Our Lives.

Marta was born on October 30, 1945, in Somerville, New Jersey. She was the youngest of two daughters.

She is survived by her sister, MJ, and cat, Mr Peaches.

Her death came days after her fellow Starsky & Hutch star David Soul died at the age of 80.

He played Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson' in the TV show, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

Marta also appeared with him on his David Soul and Friends TV special in 1977.

