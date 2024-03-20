Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Knives Out and Blade Runner star M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest, his manager confirmed.

The star died of cardiac arrest at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont on Tuesday, his manager Sandy Joseph said.

Raised in rural Swanton, Vermont, Walsh studied at the Academy of Dramatic Arts at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York before he kicked off his acting onscreen career with his debut in Alice’s Restaurant in 1969.

He later played Harrison Ford’s boss in Blade Runner in 1982.

Walsh featured in over 200 films and TV series throughout the course of his life, also known for featuring in the Coen Brothers' 1984 thriller Blood Simple and more recently in 2019 hit Knives Out as Mr Proofroc.

His publicist Cynthia Snyder said of his acting career: “Walsh's tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions.”

He featured in the Coen Brothers' 80s thriller Blood Simple. Picture: Alamy

Fans also remember the star from TV series Sneaky Pete and The Mind of the Married Man.

Paying tribute to the star, one fan wrote on X: “R.I.P to one of my favorite actors who played my favorite character in my favorite Coen bros film. M. Emmet Walsh one of the great character actors.”

Another said: “There will never be another like him. RIP M. Emmet Walsh.”

One added: “Saddened. Great actor & nice person. He will be missed.”