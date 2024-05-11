M25 closes for 'hottest weekend of the year' as drivers warned of delays and 19-mile diversion

Drivers have been warned of long delays due to the closure on the M25. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Motorists have been warned of long delays as parts of the M25 have closed again for what is expected to be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

The motorway - which is Britain's busiest - closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday.

It will not reopen again until 6am on Monday due to concrete beams for a new bridge being installed.

Diversion routes will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London's Ulez area.

National Highways has assured drivers that "no enforcement action will be taken" unless drivers ignore official diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes.

Those that do will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

It comes as Saturday is predicted to see temperatures rise as high as 26C in parts of south-east England, including around London.

The closure is the second of five planned as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

The RAC advised motorists to avoid travelling if possible and pack extra food and drink if they do.

Alice Simpson, RAC breakdown spokesperson, said: "As this next M25 weekend closure immediately follows major national rail strikes which could see many more people take to the roads, it could be up to six days of disrupted travel for London's drivers.

"The closures also coincide with the retrofitting of new emergency areas on all-lane-running stretches of the M25, meaning delays are likely between junctions 5 and 7 in Surrey and Kent and junctions 23-27 in Hertfordshire and Essex.

"With weekend temperatures reaching 25 degrees or even higher, it's likely that routes around the 23-mile diversion will be busy as people make the most of the fine weather and jump in the car for day trips.

"Anyone heading to Chessington World of Adventures, which is close to the official A3 diversion route, should expect delays and pack extra food and drink in the event they're on the road longer than expected.

"Holidaymakers heading to Gatwick or Heathrow should leave an hour earlier than usual and allow plenty of time for parking and security checks."