Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have dramatically escalated their M25 demonstration – this time blocking the motorway's high-speed carriageway instead of a slip road.

Insulate Britain activists returned to disrupt motorists, who have become enraged at campaigners who glued themselves to slip roads and caused serious tailbacks - though the lanes have since reopened.

Protesters defied police on Tuesday morning, having assembled on the hard shoulder before running in front of traffic, which had started to slow.

Police tried to haul them back off the carriageway as traffic dragged to a halt but the activists managed to sprawl out across the lanes and completely block both sides of the M25 near Woking.

Officers then removed the activists and their banners in front of huge tailbacks. The protesters were seen going limp as they were hauled away and 23 arrests were made, according to Surrey Police.

Traffic began moving slowly after the demonstration was cleared away on the anti-clockwise route.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, as Insulate Britain members ran onto the road, another campaigner with the group said she did not want to justify the demonstration.

Nick told Zoe Cohen that "someone is going to die".

But Ms Cohen responded that "thousands of people will die this winter from fuel poverty".

"We hate doing it, will you please ask the Government to write a reasonable statement and get us off the road? We don't want to do this, Nick.

"If the Government met our demands to insulate and retrofit social housing and the rest of the homes in Britain by 2030 it would save thousands of lives.

"We have to cause disruption, Nick."

Boris Johnson said they were harming their cause, but the group's Liam Norton said on Tuesday morning: "The idea that people would suddenly decide insulating our leaky homes is a bad idea as a result of our campaign is frankly laughable. We are simply asking the government to get on with the job.

"The people of Britain understand that climate change is a severe threat to everything they hold dear. They are looking to the government for leadership.

"We have a practical solution and have received encouragement for our aims from many construction industry professionals."

The group has apologised to Home Secretary Priti Patel over the protests, as public fury erupted when LBC was told of a man who got caught up in traffic as he tried to get help for his mother. She had suffered a stroke and he was en route to hospital.

But they refused to call off the campaign, demanding insulation in Britain's social homes and issuing an ultimatum to the Government – and they have now ramped up the stakes as activists took to the motorway proper on Tuesday morning.

