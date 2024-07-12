M25 stretch to close entirely this weekend, amid fears of Heathrow chaos, with other roads set to be 'incredibly busy'

A section of the M25 is set to close this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A section of the M25 is set to close this weekend, with drivers warned to expect other roads in the south-east to be "incredibly busy" as a result.

London's orbital motorway is due to shut between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

It's the third of five planned closures on the M25, as roads authorities work on a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

Drivers who would normally be using the closed section will be diverted onto A-roads over the weekend instead.

Among the people affected will be passengers travelling to, from and between Heathrow and Gatwick.

Engineering works taking place at Junction 10 of the M25 earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

And the AA warned that roads in the area will be much busier because of the diverted traffic.

Spokesman Chris Wood said: "With many football fans changing their plans following England's victory over Holland, it's likely to be incredibly busy in and around London.

"We advise drivers to plan their journey accordingly, avoiding the west side of the M25 if possible, and to check ferry and tunnel operators' websites for updates before setting off.

"Prepare your vehicle by checking oil and coolant levels, tyres and make sure you have enough fuel or electric charge to cover the planned diversions."

Drivers urged to ignore satnavs to prevent gridlock during M25 closure

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: "The previous two closures have gone well, with significant progress being made during both.

"We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time.

"Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead."

Engineering works taking place at Junction 10 of the M25 earlier this year as concrete beams for a new bridge are installed. Picture date: Saturday May 11, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Authorities fear that satnavs could send people into residential areas, possibly leading to gridlock.

Shutting the motorway this weekend will enable a new bridge to be built near Junction 10.

The March closure was the first planned daytime shutdown of the M25 since it opened in 1986.

Traffic being diverted upon reaching Junction 10 of the M25 between, in Surrey, that is closed in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed. Picture date: Saturday March 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The project, due to be completed in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the UK's busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles normally use the M25 between Junctions 9 and 11 in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends.

The final two weekend closures as part of the project will take place later this year.