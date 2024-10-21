Watch moment lorry explodes in flames in M25 crash, as section of motorway closed through rush hour

Footage catches moment Tesco lorry goes up in flames

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a lorry caught on fire following a crash on the M25.

Dashcam footage shows the lorry appearing to drift into the central reservation of London's orbital motorway before bursting into flames.

The driver behind the lorry, who captured the footage, were audibly shocked at the speed and scale of the fire, which took place at around 10pm on Sunday night between between Junction 5 at Sevenoaks and Junction 6 at Godstone. The lorry driver is thought to be safe.

The London orbital motorway was closed clockwise between Junction 5 and 6 until at least midday on Monday for clean-up and road resurfacing.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has reopened, although lanes three and four of the anti-clockwise carriageway within Junction 6 remain closed.

This is likely to cause problems for commuters. Officials have given diversion advice here.

The M26 westbound between Junction 2A at Wrotham Heath and M25/A21 is also closed.

Police said on Monday morning: "The M25 remains affected in both directions between J5 and J6.

"The anti-clockwise carriageway has re-opened, but lane 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed within J6.

"The clockwise carriageway remains closed, and is likely to until at least midday today."

National Highways said: "Emergency services including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue attended the scene.

"National Highways Traffic Officers remain in attendance assisting with traffic management. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released."