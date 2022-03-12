M4 closed due to 'unexplained' death of man near motorway in Slough

By Daisy Stephens

Several road closures are in place on and around the M4 after the body of a man was found near the motorway on Friday morning, police have said.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said they were called to a report that a body of a man had been found "on land near to the M4" at around 4.20am on Friday morning.

The force said his death is "currently being treated as unexplained" and he has not been formally identified.

"A thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing," said a police spokesperson.

"This may take several days.

"As a result of the investigation, there is a police presence on the land near to the M4 and lane closures have had to be put in place."

One lane has been closed on the slip road at J4b, with another closed on the M4 from J4b westbound. The slip exit on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.



In addition, on Sunday morning, the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise slip roads onto the M4 westbound will be fully closed. — TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) March 12, 2022

Closures will remain in place overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning, with police saying in a later statement posted to Twitter: "Further road closures will be in place around the M4 in Slough tomorrow morning while officers continue to investigate the unexplained death of a man.

"One lane has been closed on the slip road at J4b, with another closed on the M4 from J4b westbound. The slip exit on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.

"In addition, on Sunday morning, the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise slip roads onto the M4 westbound will be fully closed.

"The M4 J4b/ 5 on the westbound carriageway will be down to one live lane.

"As such, drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible and to avoid the area.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience while we carry out this important investigation."