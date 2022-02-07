Girl, 4, dies and brother, 3, fights for life after M4 crash following a birthday party

The crash happened between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A four-year-old girl has died and her three-year-old brother is fighting for life after a crash on the M4 as they travelled home from a birthday party with their family.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 at around 1.45pm on Saturday and involved a van and a car.

A woman remains in hospital in a stable condition and a man has been released.

A 41-year-old man, who was driving a van on the M4 at the time of the crash, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, Gwent Police said.

He is also charged with two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The man is due before Newport Magistrates Court on Monday.

In a tweet, the police initially said the girl was aged three and the boy was four, but later confirmed those ages were incorrect.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision, or any information that could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote 2200041245.