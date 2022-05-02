Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after multi-car crash near Heathrow Airport

By Sophie Barnett

A 10-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after a four-vehicle crash brought the M4 near Heathrow Airport to a standstill.

Two other people, whose details have not yet been confirmed, were also taken to hospitals in south and west London.

The Metropolitan Police said four vehicles were involved in the collision close to junction three for West Drayton, on Sunday lunchtime.

The M4 was closed in both directions for a number of hours to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident, which unfolded on the eastbound carriageway over the busy bank holiday weekend.

People travelling on the westbound carriageway also experienced lengthy delays as the air ambulance landed.

Pictures from the scene show at least four ambulances, along with firefighters, police and Highways England officers.

Stranded motorists were pictured stood outside their vehicles.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "At 1.43pm police were called following a road traffic collision involving four vehicles close to junction three of the M4 in West Drayton.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. The London Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

"A 10-year-old girl who was travelling in one of the cars has been transported by air to a south London hospital with injuries that are believed to be life threatening."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said crews treated patients at the scene, and took three people to hospital.

Travellers were urged to use a diversion route that was put in place and to "re-route or even delay journeys".