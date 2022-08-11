'Machete attacker' arrested after several people left with slash wounds near Liverpool FC stadium

The incident took place on Arkles Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A suspected machete attacker has been arrested after a number of people were taken to hospital with slash wounds near Liverpool FC's stadium.

Police were called just after 5.30pm to Arkles Lane, Anfield, to a report of a man walking around shouting at people and carrying what was described as a machete.

It was reported he assaulted a number of people, with some victims attending hospital and receiving treatment after suffering slash wounds, Merseyside Police said.

None of them are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The man, who is from the area, was detained a short time later in Stanley Park, before being arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related and the suspect is thought to have mental health issues, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "This incident will have been frightening for those assaulted as well as those who witnessed it, and we will provide them with our full support.

"I understand that the circumstances will be frightening too for the wider community in Anfield.

"Thankfully, specialist officers attended swiftly, arrested a suspect and brought an end to the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"While we do not believe anyone else was responsible, extra officers will be deployed on high visibility patrols in the Anfield area in the coming days to reassure the community."