'STAB IN THE BACK': French FURIOUS as Aussies ditch £43bn sub deal to join UK/US alliance

French FM 'extremely angry' after Aussies scrap nuclear sub deal in favour of UK/US tech

Biden accused of 'acting like Trump' by French Foreign Affairs Minister

France says its a 'reliable partner' after being left out of key new security pact

The French have made clear their anger and disappointment at being left out of the new AUKUS security alliance. Picture: Alamy

By Joe Cook

France has accused Australia of a "stab in the back" after they scrapped plans to buy £43 billion worth of French nuclear submarines.

At the heart of the new Indo-Pacific AUKUS pact, Canberra, Westminster and Washington have agreed to work together on building new nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

But as part of the new deal the Australians will also rip up plans for a 50 billion euro submarine deal with France, in a move that has fuelled fury in Paris.

"It's a stab in the back. We had established a trusting relationship with Australia, and this trust was betrayed," French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview on Thursday.

"This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do," he continued.

"It's a break in trust and I am extremely angry."

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the move, telling Sky News that Britain had not gone "fishing" for the opportunity to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

"Fundamentally the Australians made a decision they wanted a different capability," Mr Wallace said.

"We have no intention of doing anything to antagonise the French - the French are some of our closest military allies in Europe, we're sizeable and comparable forces and we do things together."

The multi-billion-euro deal had been reconfirmed by Australian ministers just two weeks ago and only further highlights France's conspicuous lack of involvement in the new AUKUS alliance.

In a statement France said it is a "reliable partner which will continue to keep its commitments" in the Indo-Pacific region, "as it has always done".

The issue "only reinforces the need to raise the issue of European strategic autonomy loud and clear," it continued.

The comments follow an admonishment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the EU lacking the political will to create an EU army.

"If we develop this political will, there is a lot that we can do at EU level," she told the EU Parliament.