EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

10 May 2022, 10:05 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 10:11

Mr Macron said Britain would be invited to join a new European community
Mr Macron said Britain would be invited to join a new European community. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

French president Emmanuel Macron has suggested the UK could join a new "European political community" in the wake of Brexit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He said this new group could provide a place for "political cooperation and security" – but how such closeness would differ from the European Union was unclear.

Mr Macron, flush from winning re-election as president, is a passionate advocate of integration on the continent.

"This new European organisation would allow democratic European nations adhering to our core values to find a new space for political cooperation and security," Mr Macron said, speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week.

"Joining it would not prejudge future membership of the European Union, and it would not be closed to those who have left the latter," he added.

Read more: 'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Emmanuel Macron would expect Britain to be invited to join a European community group
Emmanuel Macron would expect Britain to be invited to join a European community group. Picture: Alamy

Later, the president confirmed Britain could "take its full place" in his proposed community, and would be invited to do so.

Mr Macron has previously talked about a system of European concentric circles, which would allow countries to participate in continental integration at different levels.

Any attempt to set up such a community would follow the bitter Brexit negotiations as the UK tried to leave the EU.

Read more: MPs demand French answers over Exocet missiles used by Argentina in Falklands

The post-departure relationship has been rocky despite Britain and the bloc agreeing a deal.

It has seen Britain and France embark on a stand-off over fishing rights, while talk of the UK taking unilateral action over the Northern Ireland protocol is not going away.

The protocol was designed to ensure no need for a border on the island of Ireland but is hated by unionists for putting up friction on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Wagatha Christie court battle begins as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive for trial

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

A car has crashed into a townhouse owned by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Another car crash for the PM: Astra smashes into Boris Johnson's £1.3m townhouse

Male nurse Paul Grayson sexually assaulted female patients and made indecent videos of them while they were under general anaesthetic, a Sheffield Court has heard.

Male nurse faces long jail term for sexually assaulting female patients under anaesthetic

Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach.

Man, 51, arrested over 'rape of boy, 14, on Bournemouth beach'

Deborah James shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £1m after tearful farewell post

Vicky White, right, shot herself after being accused of helping dangerous Casey White, left, to flee

Prison officer shoots herself dead after fleeing with murder suspect following pursuit

A Public Order Bill targeting "guerrilla protests" will form part of the Queen's Speech

Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

Wife of hedge fund manager is branded 'entitled' after sharing plans to combat cost of living crisis

'Entitled' mum slammed for money saving tips which include ditching £40k-a-year nanny

The first group of illegal migrants will be told this week that they are being sent to Rwanda

First migrants to be told they're bound for Rwanda as Patel says plan sends 'clear signal'

Major baseball events to be held in London in drive to grow game in UK

Major baseball events to be held in London in drive to grow the game in UK

Emily Thornberry speaks to Andrew Marr

Durham police 'pressured' into investigating Starmer over Beergate, Emily Thornberry says

The Queen is to miss the State Opening of Parliament

The Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament with Charles to take her place

Jethro Lazenby has died aged 31

Nick Cave's son Jethro dies aged 31, seven years after brother died in cliff fall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ecuador Prison Riot

Another Ecuador prison clash leaves 44 inmates dead

South Korea New President

South Korea’s new leader offers support if North denuclearises
Members of the Chilean Australian community from the National Campaign for Truth and Justice in Chile are seen outside the Central Local Court in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday April 2 2019

Kidnap suspect loses three-year war against extradition to Chile
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier enters a underground shelter at a position near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday May 9 2022

Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa as ’44 civilians found dead in Izyum’
Sri Lankan troops stand guard outside the former prime minister’s residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo

Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, New Mexico

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico

A formally sunken boat sits on cracked earth at Lake Mead

Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

Clarence Dixon is set to die at the hands of authorities in the US at 10am on Wednesday

Arizona execution of Clarence Dixon on track after court challenges fail
A Tianzhou-4 spacecraft docks with China's under-construction space station, as seen on a video screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing, on Tuesday May 10 2022

Supplies launched to China’s new space station for next crew

Police escort Dairo Antonio Usuga, centre, also known as Otoniel, leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel, prior to his extradition to the US

Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader’s extradition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge
Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch again

Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week
James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day
James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock
Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police