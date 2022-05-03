Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi

By Stephen Rigley

Prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been denied parole as he claimed he could not have abducted her because he was miles away and an alibi will back him up.

German national Christian Brueckner, 45, says he was having sex with a woman in his camper van when three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on February 3, 2007.

Bruckner further claims that he drove the young woman to Faro Airport in Portugal on the morning after their encounter and she was later arrested for carrying pepper spray and later appeared in court, Sky News reported.

It is understood Brueckner has asked Portuguese Police to find a record of the incident as he believes this alibi will prove his innocence.

Brueckner is currently serving seven years in jail for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz and had become eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, taking into account time spent on remand.

However, the Mirror reports that authorities in German believe he has a high risk of reoffending and must stay locked up in Kiel.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, leading the investigation, said: "I assume if he has anything that exonerates him that sooner or later he will share it with us and we would then check it out. What happens then, let's see.

"So far he has told us nothing, he's given us no alibi."

German police officers have reportedly told a possible witness to be ready to give evidence in court against Brueckner.

This comes 15 years after three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the apartment she slept in with her two younger siblings while her parents visited a nearby tapas bar.

Brueckner was first named as a suspect by German Police in 2020 and is known to be a convicted paedophile.

Portugese police listed him as an 'arguido' - an official suspect - in her disappearance last month.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up hope of finding their daughter alive but are said to have welcomed the news that Brueckner may be charged.

Brueckner is serving a seven-year jail term for a brutal 2005 sex attack on a 72-year-old woman and his application for early release has been rejected by the German authorities.