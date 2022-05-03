Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi

3 May 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 13:00

Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole
Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been denied parole as he claimed he could not have abducted her because he was miles away and an alibi will back him up.

German national Christian Brueckner, 45, says he was having sex with a woman in his camper van when three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on February 3, 2007.

Bruckner further claims that he drove the young woman to Faro Airport in Portugal on the morning after their encounter and she was later arrested for carrying pepper spray and later appeared in court, Sky News reported.

It is understood Brueckner has asked Portuguese Police to find a record of the incident as he believes this alibi will prove his innocence.

Brueckner is currently serving seven years in jail for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz and had become eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, taking into account time spent on remand.

Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy
Maddie suspect Christian Breuckner
Maddie suspect Christian Breuckner. Picture: Alamy

However, the Mirror reports that authorities in German believe he has a high risk of reoffending and must stay locked up in Kiel.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, leading the investigation, said: "I assume if he has anything that exonerates him that sooner or later he will share it with us and we would then check it out. What happens then, let's see.

"So far he has told us nothing, he's given us no alibi."

German police officers have reportedly told a possible witness to be ready to give evidence in court against Brueckner.

Read More: Madeleine McCann's parents hopeful for 'answers' to 'horrific crime' 15 years on

Read More: German man linked to Madeleine McCann's disappearance made 'formal suspect'

This comes 15 years after three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the apartment she slept in with her two younger siblings while her parents visited a nearby tapas bar.

Brueckner was first named as a suspect by German Police in 2020 and is known to be a convicted paedophile.

Portugese police listed him as an 'arguido' - an official suspect - in her disappearance last month.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up hope of finding their daughter alive but are said to have welcomed the news that Brueckner may be charged.

Brueckner is serving a seven-year jail term for a brutal 2005 sex attack on a 72-year-old woman and his application for early release has been rejected by the German authorities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques

Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears

Boris Johnson said the UK and Ukraine are now "brothers and sisters" during his address to Zelenskyy's parliament

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's historic speech to Ukraine Parliament

London is set to enjoy a nine-day mini heatwave

London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36 (left), was found dead "fused" to Shelia, 64 and Clay Fletcher, 65, have been charged with second-degree murder.her sofa. Her parents,

Parents charged with murder of autistic daughter who died 'fused' to sofa after 12 years

David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015

Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do

Boris Johnson has been challenged on the cost of living crisis.

Boris squirms as he is grilled about pensioner who rides bus all day to keep warm

Johal Rathour caused a head-on collision on August 6 last year, after driving the wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel.

Moment teenage joyrider drives wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel in stolen Range Rover

Delays to the Ukrainian visa scheme are set to be the subject of a lawsuit against the Home Office

Priti Patel could face legal action over delays to Ukraine refugee visa scheme

The US may overturn a landmark case legalising abortion

Protesters take to streets after documents suggest US poised to overturn abortion rights

Boris has hailed Ukrainians in his speech to politicians

'Ukraine's finest hour': Boris hails resistance against brutal Russian invasion

An investigation is under way after an intruder reportedly spent the night at barracks with Royal Guardsman

Queen hit by security breach after intruder 'spends night' in barracks near Windsor Castle

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in Lakeside shopping centre

Tuesday will mark 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing.

Madeleine McCann's parents hopeful for 'answers' to 'horrific crime' 15 years on

Police attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire. (stock photo)

Four teens removed from the side of a motorway while 'attempting to make a TikTok video'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Satellite image showing previous damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Russian forces storming Mariupol steel plant, say Ukrainian fighters
People wait to be processed upon their arrival at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia

Aid workers prepare stretchers and toys for Mariupol evacuees
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court on Monday night

‘Draft opinion’ suggests Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights – report
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents wearing face masks line up for mass coronavirus testing outside a residential complex on Tuesday May 3 2022 in Beijing

Beijing ‘preparing 1,000-bed hospital’ to deal with spike in Covid cases
A helicopter hovers above as it attempts to capture Electron's first stage in mid-air by helicopter above New Zealand on Tuesday May 3 2022

Helicopter catches – and then drops – falling Electron rocket
Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White

Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’
Chris Castillo throws a freshly-cut log as he and his cousins clear a wireline along a family member’s home in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday May 2 2022

New Mexico residents prepare to flee as wildfire closes in

This rendering shows designs for the planned renovation of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh

New design and mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack
Natalia Pototska, 43, cries as her grandson Matviy looks on in a car at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday May 2 2022

Civilians head for safety after being rescued from Mariupol steel mill
British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands premier claims immunity in cocaine case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police