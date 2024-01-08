Footballer Maddy Cusack was branded a 'psycho' by Sheffield United coach, family claims

8 January 2024

Maddy Cusack died before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United
Sheffield United women's coach Jonathan Morgan has been accused of calling footballer Maddy Cusack a 'psycho' and complained about her weight. Picture: Getty
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

Footballer Maddy Cusack was branded a "psycho" by her Sheffield United coach before she died, her family has claimed.

Sheffield United women's coach Jonathan Morgan allegedly called Cusack a "psycho" and complained about her weight before the 27-year-old was found dead in her parents' home in September last year.

The father of the former midfielder for Aston Villa said on Monday that she was crippled with anxiety after Morgan branded her "difficult" and put pressure on her relationship with teammates by divulging previous disagreements.

It was also alleged that Morgan had made disparaging remarks about the condition of Cusack's body, branding her overweight.

However, the Sheffield coach denied the claims, and said that he put Cusack on a training programme because her fitness levels were not up to scratch with the rest of her fellow teammates.

Cusack moved back in with her parents and was put on medication amid her deteriorating mental health, which her family claimed Morgan's alleged behaviour had contributed to.

In a letter, published by the Athletic, her father David Cusack made the bombshell allegation that had it not been for Morgan's "personal antipathy" towards his daughter, she would still be alive.

On behalf of his family, Mr Cusack wrote: “There were a number of factors that troubled her in the end, but they all spring from the relationship with JM [Jonathan Morgan].

Maddy Cusack, 27, was found dead in her parents' home in September last year
Maddy Cusack, 27, was found dead in her parents' home in September last year. Picture: Getty

"As she confided to us (her family), every issue had its origin in JM’s appointment. We know she would still be with us had he not been appointed. Her text messages and conversations support this.”

Cusack unexpectedly passed away in September last year after being found unresponsive in her parents' home.

Before joining Sheffield United, she allegedly had an unpleasant history with Morgan already from her time with Leicester - a club that she left because of Morgan, it is claimed.

However, he later joined Sheffield United in a move that is claimed to have made her "anxious".

Morgan had made Cusack vice-captain, but according to the family, the coach had piled on so much pressure on the young footballer that she was forced to approach Sheffield United's medical team to enquire about counselling.

Coach Jonathan Morgan has been accused by Maddy's family of contributing to her poor health and wellbeing, which eventually led to her untimely death
Coach Jonathan Morgan has been accused by Maddy's family of contributing to her poor health and wellbeing, which eventually led to her untimely death. Picture: Getty

During his time with Burnley, Morgan had allegedly called Maddy a "psycho" from the sidelines, but according to the Athletic, Morgan "strenuously denies any wrongdoing".

Cusack's family have since asked for an inquiry from the FA after Sheffield United's commission, they claim, did not provide them with access to the final report or evidence.

Sheffield United's investigation in December, which lasted nine weeks, concluded that there was "no evidence of wrongdoing".

In a statement on behalf of the Women's national side, Baroness Sue Campbell, said: "On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy's family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.

"Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point. We are in contact with the club and will continue to offer them our full support during this incredibly sad time."

The Cusack family have been approached for comment, as have Morgan's management company.

