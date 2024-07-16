Madeleine McCann detective hunting Jay Slater breaks silence after ‘deteriorated’ human remains found in search

16 July 2024, 13:09 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 13:20

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.
Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

By Henry Moore

A former Met Police detective working on the Jay Slater case has spoken out after police confirmed the human remains found yesterday belonged to the missing teen.

Mark Williams-Thomas, who also worked on the search for Madeleine McCann, said the missing teen may have fallen to his death while travelling through an “inaccessible area” in Tenerife.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the investigator wrote: “Human remains found and all indications are that it is Jay Slater.

"The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident fall in the inaccessible area.

"Family have been updated and formal identification will follow."

This comes after the Civil Guarda confirmed the discovery of human remains near where Jay Slater’s phone last pinged on the morning of his disappearance.

These remains have now been confirmed to belong to Jay Slater.

Williams-Thomas's theory aligns with that of Jay Slater’s family, who have suggested the teen was “killed instantly” after falling from a height.

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said.

It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished.
It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished.

Speaking to the Mail Online, they added: "There will be a post-mortem in Tenerife and probably one in the UK and repatriation should be within a week or so it's all time dependent.

The spokesperson said “the whole family is absolutely broken" - but "they appreciate the remoteness" of the area and "there is no criticism of the search."

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

The teen vanished after staying at the accommodation of two men after leaving the NRG music festival which he had attended with friends.

He is believed to have left the Airbnb early on Monday, June 17, before setting off on an 11-hour hike back to his accommodation.

Announcing the discovery, a spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

Read more: Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife, family believe

Read more: 'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Lancashire Police added: "We have today been notified by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that the indications are that this is Jay Slater.

"While at this stage no formal identification has been carried out our thoughts are very much with Jay’s family at this time, and we continue to offer them our support."

Lucy Law helped Jay's mum, Debbie, raise funds for the search.
Lucy Law helped Jay's mum, Debbie, raise funds for the search.

Jay’s close friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to Jay, today shared a touching tribute to the teen.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Honestly lost for words.

"Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all.

"We all love you buddy. Fly high."

Body found in Jay Slater search is missing Briton, police confirm

Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

