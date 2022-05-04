Madeleine McCann suspect's lawyer blasts claims new forensic evidence has emerged

Madeleine McCann and Christian Brueckner. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The lawyer for Christian Brueckner has slammed new evidence that a German prosecutor says proves the jailed paedophile killed Madeleine McCann as "bulls**t".

Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation with Portuguese and British detectives, told Portuguese TV on Tuesday that German investigators had discovered "evidence" of Madeleine in a campervan belonging to prime suspect Brueckner.

Reports said it was believed to be fibres from the three-year-old's pyjamas.

But Brueckner's lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, told MailOnline: "This is bulls**t. Listen to the interview, the prosecutor said they had new evidence but he then says it not forensic evidence.

"Are fibres not forensic evidence? For almost two years we have tried to access the Madeleine McCann files from the prosecutor so we can see the evidence but so far nothing.

"The position is still the same, he denies any involvement and we will not be saying anything further until we see the files."

The development comes 15 years after Madeleine vanished from the apartment she slept in with her two younger siblings in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents visited a nearby tapas bar.

Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

Christian Brueckner. Picture: Alamy

Last month Brueckner, 45, was made an "arguido", a Portuguese legal designation which elevates a witness to the status of a named or formal suspect.

Brueckner, who was identified as a murder suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020, has reportedly denied any involvement in the case and has not been charged.

According to Sky, he has claimed to have an alibi, revealing he was having sex in his camper van with a woman at the time of Madeleine's disappearance.

He further claimed that he drove the young woman to Faro Airport in Portugal on the morning after their encounter and she was later arrested for carrying pepper spray and later appeared in court.

Brueckner is serving a seven-year jail term for a brutal 2005 sex attack on a 72-year-old woman and his application for early release has been rejected by the German authorities.