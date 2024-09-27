Madeleine McCann suspect scored top marks on psychopath test and is 'in absolute top league of dangerousness'

Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court, in Brunswick, Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner is in the top “one per cent of abnormal”, a leading forensic psychiatrist has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Christian Riedemann said Brueckner refused to cooperate while behind bars.

Instead, he based his conclusions on prison files and evidence heard during the ongoing trial.

Brueckner, 47, scored nearly 100 per cent on a test where just over 60 per cent suggests the subject is a psychopath.

Another test scored him as 99 per cent on a scale of dangerousness.

The convicted sex offender is suspected of abducting and killing three-year-old Madeleine in Praia da Luz in May 2007, though has denied any involvement in the famous missing person's case.

Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect 'confessed to abducting girl from Portuguese apartment,' court hears

Read more: First man to admit rioting following nationwide summer disorder jailed for four years

Madeleine has been missing since May 2007. Picture: lbc

In May 2007, Maddie vanished during a family holiday and her parents, Kate and Gerry, have never been able to track her down.

Brueckner was made a formal suspect by Portuguese prosecutors in 2022, having been identified by German investigators in 2020.

On Wednesday, Brueckner’s former cellmate Laurentiu Codin told a court that the German confessed to abducting a child in Portugal.

Codin, 50, said the 47-year-old made the confession while they were both on remand in the same prison.

He told the hearing: “There was talk of a girl, I don’t know if what he said was true or not. He said that he had a bus and that he had taken her with it.

"He said he kept some of them, but not others, but he never said that he had killed them. We’re talking about girls, not boys. Not all at once, always one at a time. He told me about two. He said that he had taken someone, had sex with her but he didn’t kill her.”

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison term for raping an American pensioner in Praia da Luz.

He is standing trial in Germany on unconnected sex crimes allegedly carried out in the Algarve between 2000 and 2017.

He denies the latest charges, as well as having any involvement in the McCann case.