Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

3 May 2024, 09:33

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing
Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing. Picture: alamy

StephenRigley

The parents of Madeleine McCann have said her ‘absence still aches’ in a social media message to mark 17 years since she disappeared.





In a message issued on the official Find Madeleine website, Kate and Gerry McCann said: "It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us.

"It’s hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief.

"Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the “living in limbo” is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches."

Madeleine McCann who vanished 17 years ago
Madeleine McCann who vanished 17 years ago. Picture: alamy

Read More: Madeleine McCann detective reveals bombshell tip-off that led police to identify prime suspect Christian Brueckner

Read More: Madeleine McCann investigation to receive up to £192,000 extra funding, Home Office confirms

The couple added: “Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going. We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that.

“Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children.”

Madeleine from Rothley, Leicestershire, vanished on May 3, 2007, when her family were holidaying in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The apartment (ground floor) of the Ocean Club Apartments, Praia da Luz, Portugal where Madeleine McCann disappeared from
The apartment (ground floor) of the Ocean Club Apartments, Praia da Luz, Portugal where Madeleine McCann disappeared from. Picture: Alamy

Her parents Gerry and Kate left their three children – including toddler twins Sean and Amelie – sleeping in their apartment while they dined at a tapas bar - 120 metres away.

Madeleine was three-years-old when she went missing.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that up to a further £192,000 has been granted by the Home Office for the Scotland Yard investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

The confirmation of the latest annual funding for Operation Grange was revealed in a parliamentary written answer by Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom.

He also said that as of March this year, the Metropolitan Police had spent £13.2 million investigating the case.

Christian Brueckner - the prime suspect in her disappearance - is currently on trial in Germany charged with unrelated sex offences, allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in 2005.

He had denied all the charges against him and any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

