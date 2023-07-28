Dancing Madonna says she is 'luckiest star in the world' as she recovers from serious bacterial infection after ICU stay

Madonna is the 'luckiest star in the world'. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Madonna has posted a video of herself dancing a month after an intensive care stay for a serious bacterial infection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She said she feel like the "luckiest star in the world" to be able to move her body again after the shock medical incident.

The 64-year-old US superstar developed a "serious bacterial infection" in June which forced her to postpone several dates of her tour.

She later confirmed she was "on the road to recovery" and recuperating at home after the health scare.

A month on from her hospital stay, she posted a video on Instagram of her dancing at home while listening to her track Lucky Star, which was a single on her self-titled debut album.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" she wrote alongside the post.

"Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!"

The singer also celebrated her debut album, released in 1983, writing: "And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album.

Madonna's family feared she would die after she was admitted to intensive care with a 'serious bacterial infection' over the weekend. She has been forced to postpone her tour because of the illness.

The 64-year-old was found unresponsive and was later rushed to ICU where she was intubated.

Her family members were "preparing for the worst" as she was reportedly intubated overnight.

"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," the relative told MailOnline.

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

The singer has had to postpone her tour after the hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

Announcing that her tour would be cancelled, Guy O'Seary, her talent manager, said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Read More: Madonna rushed to intensive care after developing 'serious' infection as singer postpones anniversary tour

Read More: Madonna appears frail in final photos before she was rushed to intensive care with 'serious' infection

She was due to begin her Celebration tour in July, starting at Vancouver, with four London dates in October and two December.

The 84-date tour was organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary since her first album was released.

Madonna last performed at London’s O2 Arena during her Rebel Heart tour in 2015.

The singer has had to cancel dates on tour before due to hip and knee injuries.

Announcing her Celebration tour, Madonna said: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for".

Previously she was awarded a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist after she completed her Sticky & Sweet tour in 2009.