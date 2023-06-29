Madonna appears frail in final photos before she was rushed to intensive care with 'serious' infection

The final pictures of Madonna before she was rushed to intensive care. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Madonna has appeared frail in final photos shared online before she was rushed to intensive care with a "serious" infection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 64-year-old singer fell ill with a "serious bacterial infection" earlier this week.

The superstar was getting ready for her upcoming tour, which was set to celebrate 40 years since her first album before being postponed.

Just days earlier Madonna shared a series of snaps on Instagram, captioning them: "The Calm Before The Storm………."

She is believed to have been doing 12-hour days and "strenuously rehearsing" for weeks, according to Page Six.

One image showed her sprawled on the floor with her eyes shut during rehearsals.

Read more: 'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Read more: Miranda Sings comedian Colleen Ballinger denies grooming allegations in ukulele song

Madonna was preparing for her upcoming tour. Picture: Instagram

Madonna shared a snap of herself sprawled on the floor. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Madonna's family said they feared she would die after she was admitted to intensive care.

Guy O'Seary, her talent manager, said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna appeared frail in her latest set of snaps. Picture: Instagram

Madonna's family members were said to be "preparing for the worst" as she was reportedly intubated overnight.

"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," a relative told MailOnline.

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."