Madonna taken to intensive care after falling ill from 'serious' infection as singer postpones tour

By Will Taylor

Madonna has spent several days in intensive care after falling ill from a "serious" bacterial infection.

The legendary singer, 64, has been forced to postpone her tour because of the illness.

Guy Oseary, her talent manager, said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

She was due to begin her Celebration tour in July, starting at Vancouver, with four London dates in October and two December.

