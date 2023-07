Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare as she praises her children for stepping up to support her

Madonna praised her friends and family for their support. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Madonna has said she feels "lucky to be alive" after having a health scare and has praised her children for stepping up to support her.



The star developed a "serious bacterial infection" in June which put her in intensive care for several days.

She later confirmed she was "on the road to recovery" and recuperating at home after being forced to postpone several dates of her world tour.

Alongside an Instagram post, featuring a photo of her hugging her son David and another posing beside her daughter Lourdes, Madonna wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine."

She continued: "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving...

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The singer has six children - daughter Lourdes, 26, son Rocco, 22, son David Banda, 17, daughter Mercy James 17 and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

She added that "love and support" from her friends also helped her get through the difficult period.

The 64-year-old also shared an image of her holding a Polaroid which she revealed was taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

She hailed the three artists as a "perfect triangle of brilliance" who "touched so many lives including my own".

The singer thanked her manager Guy Oseary for the present, adding: "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive.

"And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

She continued: "And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!"

Madonna was due to begin her worldwide tour in Canada on July 15 before she suffered the infection.

Earlier this month, she said her plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

Billed as a "one-of-a-kind experience", the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue.

It will be Madonna's first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020, though some performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.