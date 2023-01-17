Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

17 January 2023, 14:44

Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary
Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary. Picture: social media/instagram

By Stephen Rigley

Madonna has announced her biggest arena tour to date as she celebrates 40 years in showbiz.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation the Queen of Pop had been planning something big to celebrate her career since the release of her self-titled debut album, which launched her on the path to stardom with hits including Holiday, Lucky Star and Borderline.

Madonna took to Instagram to announce details of her tour
Madonna took to Instagram to announce details of her tour. Picture: Instagram
Madonna performing in 1985
Madonna performing in 1985. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen

Read More: Kanye West 'marries' Yeezy designer Biana Censori in secret ceremony two months after divorcing Kim Kardashian

The 64-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the shows and invited her fans to "come join the party".

The global tour will feature four decades of her greatest hits and will visit 35 cities.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 with stops across North America before arriving in Europe where the pop star will perform in 11 cities throughout autumn.

She will start the European leg at the O2 in London on October 14 before shops in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and Stockholm.

Tickets are due to go on sale on January 20 from Madonna’s official website.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed in Leeds crash as two arrested over dangerous driving

Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Breaking
The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'

Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'

The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians

Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen

Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

Nepal Plane Crash Victims

Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Switzerland Davos Forum

Ukraine’s first lady pleads for global help to stop Russia during Davos speech

The prosecution accuse Mr Downes of lacing Kim Harrop's vape with Oxycodone

Father-of-four accused of killing date after lacing her vape fluid with potent painkiller Oxycodone at seaside chalet

France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aslef (led by Mick Whelan r) announce two more walkouts over long-running pay dispute

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

'Many' injured after double decker bus flipped on ice road in Somerset

Double-decker bus carrying nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'
The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action
Switzerland World Economic Forum

Ukraine’s first lady to ask for help against Russia during Davos address

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose
PC David Carrick (main and top right) earned at least £60k while in custody as Met chief Mark Rowley pledges a 'ruthless' review of office abuse claims

Met police paid rapist cop David Carrick at least £60k while he was in custody

A family visit the Qianmen pedestrian shopping street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing,

China records first population decline in decades

Teachers are walking out next month

When is the teachers strike, why are they striking, and will schools close?

Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo

Brixton Academy security 'took bribes to let people in without tickets', as fatal crush investigation continues
The horse racers on the motorway

Bizarre film shows horse and cart race on motorway, as animal rights groups slam 'aggressive whipping' of horses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit