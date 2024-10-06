Madonna's younger brother dead at 63 - weeks after star lost stepmother

6 October 2024, 23:48

Christopher Ciccone (left) died on Sunday
Christopher Ciccone (left) died on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Madonna's younger brother Christopher Ciccone has died aged 63.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The artist, dancer, designer died on Friday in Michigan, his representative, Brad Taylor, said on Sunday.

He had been suffering with cancer before his death.

Read More: TikTok influencer ‘Mr Prada’ charged with second-degree murder after therapist found dead

Read More: Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister's rise to pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos such as Lucky Star, art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour.

He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called Life With My Sister Madonna in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her.

For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister.

He also was an interior designer for her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

"It was a double-edged sword," he told Good Morning America in 2008. "Nobody was chaining me down to make - to stay."

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister's famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too.

Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were "on a perfectly personable level" and in contact.

"I don't work for her, and it's better this way," he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan's Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack.

Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

Hamas's military has been defeated, Israel's army chief has said in a statement as IDF turns focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

IDF chief says Hamas is 'defeated' as Israel turns focus to Hezbollah after year of war in Gaza

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control.

Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut after bombs in Gaza killed 19 inside mosque ahead of October 7 anniversary

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Paramilitary soldiers stand near the site of an explosion outside Karachi Airport

Two dead and eight injured in massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon before world gets set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire as world marks anniversary of October 7 massacre which sparked war

Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.

Tories had 'outbreak of irrationality when they got rid of me as PM', Boris Johnson says

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as a two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Cartmell's parents have paid tribute to their son

'The best boy that anyone could wish for': Parents pay tribute to son, 8, who died after gun went off in farm tragedy
Pope Francis waves from his studio window

Pope names 21 new cardinals, cementing mark on prelates who will elect successor

Sue Gray has resigned

Sue Gray quits role as Starmer's chief of staff after position risked becoming 'distraction' to Government
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast

Labour minister sidesteps questions on future for Sue Gray as rumours swirl over dismissal

Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire

Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings
appea;

Appeal to trace owner of emaciated dog who's 'never felt grass under her feet' and abandoned in faeces-strewn crate
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed
Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Seven million workers to receive sick pay 'from their first day of work' under new Labour plans
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally with dire words

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit