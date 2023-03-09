'It's a dream': Mae Muller chosen as UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant for Liverpool final in May

By Kit Heren

The artist chosen as the UK's entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest has said being selected is "honestly a dream".

Mae Muller, 25, was chosen to perform I Wrote A Song at this year's finals in Liverpool in May.

Announcing herself as this year's competitor on Thursday morning, Ms Muller said: "Oh my God, I have been waiting to say that for months. I am shaking.

"That has been on my lips and in the brain and in the soul and on the nails."

Ms Muller wrote I Wrote A Song with Brit Award-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson, who has worked with David Guetta and Joel Corry, among others, and Karen Poole, whose has been behind hits by Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

Ms Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK.

"I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I'm a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from Abba to Maneskin.

"Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board."

The singer said: "When I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year's UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream".

Mae Muller after she was confirmed as the UK's act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song. Picture: Alamy

Muller was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, whose clients include Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

TaP helped choose Sam Ryder as the UK entrant for the 2022 Eurovision, where he came second behind Ukraine - a marked change of fortunes for Britain.

TaP co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said in a joint statement: "We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard I Wrote A Song, we were really taken by its impactful message - 'songs as a form of therapy' (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world!) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production.

"From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the UK at Eurovision.

"Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the UK."

The Eurovision final is on May 13. The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.