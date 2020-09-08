'Crunching and cracking' heard as magnitude-3.3 earthquake rattles England

The epicentre was recorded in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Rachael Kennedy

A magnitude-3.3 earthquake has rattled parts of southern England, according to the British Geological Survey.

The quake's epicentre was recorded in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at 9.45am on Tuesday at a depth of 10km.

There were numerous reports of houses shaking by people located in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire after the incident.

Leighton Buzzard resident Martin Kennedy, 53, said he had been working in a quiet office room at home when there was a sudden "really deep rumble sound" around him.

He told LBC: "Everything started shaking, the whole house started shaking and there were crunching and cracking sounds.

"As soon as it finished, I looked down the street and everyone was coming out of their houses.

"At the time you didn't know what was going on and then it became more scary afterwards. As it was going on you didn't really have time to think about it.

"Everyone outside was in a state of shock."

We've detected a 3.3Ml earthquake leighton Buzzard, full details at https://t.co/biLWtswv02

Image shows arrivals (up down motion only) on a number of out stations around England. You can also look at the data yourselves at https://t.co/h2wR0R9IUT pic.twitter.com/o3lzt1i5na — BGSseismology (@BGSseismology) September 8, 2020

When you get out the shower because your house is shaking and you think someone is absolutely hammering on your front door!! Ran round the house dripping wet shouting ‘hello’ like an absolute moron!! 😂😂 #earthquake #leightonbuzzard #absoluteidiot 😂 pic.twitter.com/J8d8txtB7W — Louise Cuthbertson (@looeaze) September 8, 2020

Another Leighton Buzzard resident, Pauline Prince, described hearing "a big bang" and initially thought something else had happened.

"It was like an explosion," she told LBC. "It frightened me. It really did because I couldn't see what it was.

"The whole bungalow shook for quite a few seconds and all the windows shook."

Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county. We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage. https://t.co/pQ0K66YfMF — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Bedfordshire Police said it was experiencing a "large number" of calls following the quake.

It added that there have been no initial reports of injuries or major structural damage.