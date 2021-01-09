Major blaze rips through grain store in Ireland's Cork Port

9 January 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 9 January 2021, 12:05

A major fire has broken out at Cork Port in Ireland
A major fire has broken out at Cork Port in Ireland. Picture: Maeve O'Malley
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Emergency services in Ireland are responding to a major fire that has ripped through a grain store in Cork Port.

The blaze began at the R&H Hall animal grain facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth.

An emergency plan was activated by the port and fire crews and other emergency services are at the scene.

The inferno is now under control, the Port of Cork later confirmed and there are no reports of any casualties.

"We can confirm that a fire which broke out at a grain storage facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth is now under control & there are no reports of any casualties," the Port of Cork wrote on Twitter.

"Emergency services remain on site to monitor the area. Ship operations in Ringaskiddy have been suspended."

Residents in the area are being advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Earlier, the Port of Cork tweeted: "A fire has broken out at the R&H Hall grain store on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth.

"Emergency Services are on site and the Port Emergency Plan has been activated.

"Local residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors."

⚠️Port of Cork have advised that the fire has spread from one animal feed bay to another two - although contained, Fire...

Posted by Ringaskiddy & District Residents Association on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Ringaskiddy & District Residents Association said on Facebook: "Port of Cork Company have advised that Hall's Grain Stores are on fire and that the Harbour Master and Fire Services are on site.

"The Port of Cork have advised that all residents keep their windows and doors closed.

"It's not just Dr Tony Holohan that's telling us to stay at home - this morning it is really important to stay in and keep windows/doors closed."

