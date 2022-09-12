Rush hour chaos on Tube as two key lines are crippled by power outage

There is major disruption on the Tube on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Commuters have been hit with travel chaos on the London Underground on Monday morning as power supply problems temporarily shut one line and continue to severely disrupt another.

The issue means no trains were running on the entire Victoria line, Transport for London (TfL) said, although the line reopened just after 8am.

The Piccadilly line is still suspended between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Tube stations were evacuated and closed due to the problem.

No Vitoria no Piccadilly but trains are running from #finsburypark just in case I save you a trip @TfL and in Highbury it’s the same they also mention northern line being affected pic.twitter.com/8TWKat8Bsf — Sabine Appleby, MSc, ANutr (@SabineAppleby) September 12, 2022

Rail passengers have hit out at train operators for a lack of communication about the disruption, with one person writing on Twitter: "Would it not be useful to announce there is no Victoria line from Tottenham Hale before everyone gets off the train? Terrible communication once again."

Network Rail originally replied saying there were no issues on the Victoria Line, but then apologised and said TfL had not informed them of the disruption.

The disruption comes as TfL is warning that some of its services will be busier than normal with many people visiting London to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events following the death of the Queen.

Tributes have been laid at Buckingham Palace and in Green Park.

On Wednesday the Queen will return to London, and will lie in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday September 19.