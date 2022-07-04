Breaking News

Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion from a block of flats. Picture: @Lacazetteeeee

By Sophie Barnett

Witnesses have described seeing an "inferno" after a major gas explosion at a block of flats in Bedford.

A "major incident" was declared in Redwood Grove, Bedford, on Monday morning, with residents urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

Witnesses described hearing an explosion before seeing an "inferno" at a 20-storey block of flats, which caused a large portion of the roof to collapse.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries to Addenbrooke's hospital.

An Emergency Assistance Centre has been set up at The John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Emergency services have responded to an explosion at Redwood Grove, Bedford this morning (Monday).

"This resulted in a significant fire at a three storey block of 20 flats, which has engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse."

Six appliances were sent to the scene, including two water carriers, and an incident command unit.

A local resident in Bedford said they saw a person jumping from a second-floor window to escape the burning building on Redwood Grove.

"I heard the explosion from my house round the corner," said the resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

"I walked to town and saw the flames and also witnessed someone jump from the second-floor window whilst flames were blaring out."

Adam Fisher, 37, whose office is nearby, said: "A huge explosion heard - everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening.

"Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno (was) visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services."

Footage shared on social media shows plumes of flame erupting from what users described as a block of flats as fire engines showered the blaze with water.

Big pillar of smoke and lots of sirens coming from Alban Retail park on the A6 in Bedford, area best avoided. Hope everyone is ok. #Bedford #Fire pic.twitter.com/NAkTX5RuR4 — Luke Larner (@lucaslarner) July 4, 2022

Luke Larner wrote on Twitter: "Big pillar of smoke and lots of sirens coming from Alban Retail park on the A6 in Bedford, area best avoided. Hope everyone is ok."

More follows