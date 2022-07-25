Major incident declared after builders discover human remains inside scorched building

Police declare major incident after the human remains of four people were discovered by demolition workers. Picture: GMFR

By Megan Hinton

Police have declared a major incident after the human remains were discovered inside a burnt building by demolition workers in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police were called to Bismark House Mill, Oldham on Saturday after human remains were found amongst the scorched building's ruins.

On Saturday May 7, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended a huge blaze at the premises which took over four days to extinguish but at the time police did not believe anyone was inside the building..

On Thursday GMP received a tip off that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire.

What is going on?? Just woke up to the sound of this fire #Oldham pic.twitter.com/IND1Uk2ZSm — Mohsin Hamid (@21Mohsni) May 7, 2022

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: "Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths. As such, whilst work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

Read more: Two men shot dead and one fatally stabbed in weekend of London bloodshed

"This news will understandably impact both the local and wider community.

"I can reassure members of the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective way and that specialist officers are following every line of enquiry to confirm the identity of the deceased, if anyone else was inside the mill during the fire, and the full circumstances surrounding that fire.

"Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be immediately and appropriately progressed.

"On behalf of the investigation team, I appeal to anyone with information to contact them directly or, anonymously, via Crimestoppers. They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who knows how the building was being used in the lead up to the seventh of May or who has information about the fire itself."

Read more: 'Wicked' predator who battered woman to death and dumped her in a bin jailed for life

n Saturday May 7, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended a huge blaze. Picture: GMP

Due to previous contact relating to the fire and missing persons, this incident has been referred to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch for review.

Anyone with information should submit it via the Major Incident Public Portal. Anyone who does not have access to internet, should make contact via 0161 856 0055 quoting Operation Logan.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.