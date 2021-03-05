Breaking News

Major incident with 'multiple casualties' in south Wales village

Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village. Picture: Tristan O’Donnell

By Ewan Quayle

Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village where "multiple casualties" are being treated for injuries.

A large number of police and ambulance teams swamped Baglan Street in Treorchy at around midday on Friday, including armed officers and an air ambulance.

The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, tweeted that he is aware of "disturbing events on Baglan Street" and said his thoughts go out to all those affected.

I’m aware of disturbing events on Baglan Street in Treherbert/Ynyswen. My thoughts go out to all those affected and thanks to @swpRCT and @WelshAmbulance who are in attendance — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 5, 2021

He confirmed that a nearby school, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen, is taking "all necessary precautions" in response to the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today.

"Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

"The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

"Updates will be released when they are available."

The force is asking witnesses to the incident to contact 101 and give reference *077519.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear but forensics teams have set up a tent on the street.

One neighbour said she saw "quite a few police cars" arrive in the area and knew it must be "something serious".

Mavis Wakeford, 79, said: "It's quiet, nothing like this has ever happened. I've lived here all my life and nothing like this has ever happened before."

She added: "It's something serious, obviously, it's got to be, hasn't it?"

The area surrounding the incident has been cordoned off as forensics teams investigate. Picture: Global/Daniel Bevan

Joe Glass, who lives nearby, tweeted: "So there's currently some sort of major incident happening in Ynyswen, just down the road from my house.

"We got ambulances, cop cars, first responders and an air ambulance so far."

Councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said he had been informed of "the major incident in Ynyswen" and thanked the emergency services for the "significant attendance which is ongoing".

He added: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident but please avoid the area until emergency services leave the location."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they had sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, the hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

