Breaking News

Major incident with 'multiple casualties' in south Wales village

5 March 2021, 14:17 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 16:56

Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village
Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village. Picture: Tristan O’Donnell
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village where "multiple casualties" are being treated for injuries.

A large number of police and ambulance teams swamped Baglan Street in Treorchy at around midday on Friday, including armed officers and an air ambulance.

The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, tweeted that he is aware of "disturbing events on Baglan Street" and said his thoughts go out to all those affected.

He confirmed that a nearby school, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen, is taking "all necessary precautions" in response to the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today.

"Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

"The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

"Updates will be released when they are available."

The force is asking witnesses to the incident to contact 101 and give reference *077519.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear but forensics teams have set up a tent on the street.

One neighbour said she saw "quite a few police cars" arrive in the area and knew it must be "something serious".

Mavis Wakeford, 79, said: "It's quiet, nothing like this has ever happened. I've lived here all my life and nothing like this has ever happened before."

She added: "It's something serious, obviously, it's got to be, hasn't it?"

The area surrounding the incident has been cordoned off as forensics teams investigate
The area surrounding the incident has been cordoned off as forensics teams investigate. Picture: Global/Daniel Bevan

Joe Glass, who lives nearby, tweeted: "So there's currently some sort of major incident happening in Ynyswen, just down the road from my house.

"We got ambulances, cop cars, first responders and an air ambulance so far."

Councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said he had been informed of "the major incident in Ynyswen" and thanked the emergency services for the "significant attendance which is ongoing".

He added: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident but please avoid the area until emergency services leave the location."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they had sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, the hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar

UN envoy demands ‘robust’ action against military in Myanmar

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo under pressure after officials altered New York nursing home death toll
Space-Station

Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work

Matt Hancock will lead Friday's Downing Street press conference

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock holds Downing Street press conference
The mystery sixth person who tested positive for the Brazil variant in UK has been found (file photo)

Mystery person who tested positive for Brazil variant in UK has been found
Policemen and soldiers

YouTube removes Myanmar army channels as UN meets on coup crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
The senior officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Stop and search leads to 437 weapons off the streets in just one month
NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien

NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien
NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'

Outraged NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'
Nick Ferrari asks minister if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise for 'saving PM's life'

Nick Ferrari asks if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise 'after saving PM's life'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London