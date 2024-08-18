Malala watches Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley as she attends 'first-ever proper concert' after Taliban banned music

Malala watches Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley as she attends 'first-ever proper concert' after Taliban banned music. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Christian Oliver

Malala Yousafzai has praised Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Wembley performance as 'magical' after she attended her 'first-ever proper concert'.

Pakistani education activist Ms Yousafzai, 27, said the London gig brought back memories of her time with middle school friends and teachers in her Swat Valley homeland, where she said they climbed to the top of a rock and sang Swift’s hit song Love Story.

She attracted world attention at the age of 15 in 2012 when she survived a Taliban assassination attempt. She was shot in her left eye by a gunman after the militant group’s leaders agreed to kill her.

She has since spoken around the world to call for access to education for women and girls in countries where it is restricted.

Ms Yousafzai is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, winning it at the age of 17 in 2014 for her work against the suppression of children and young people.

In her post about attending one of the two Swift concerts this week, Ms Yousafzai said music had been “a gift” after living through a time when it had been banned.

She said: “One of my favourite memories from Swat Valley is a field trip I took in middle school with my best friend, Moniba

“Giggling, we went to a waterfall hidden away in a lush green mountain. We were so excited because we were finally allowed to go to school again and could be outdoors with our friends, laughing and singing together.

“Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift.

“Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called Love Story.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

“We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began.

“It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends.

“Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work and public life.

“In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free. And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams.”

Swift, 34, is to play three more Eras Tour nights at the national stadium starting on Saturday night, with two more concerts on August 19 and 20.

She has already performed in London this week on Thursday and Friday, having previously performed a three-gig run in June.