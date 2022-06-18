Male blood donor turned away after refusing to answer whether he was pregnant

18 June 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 18 June 2022, 16:36

A man was barred from giving blood because he wouldn't say if he was pregnant
A man was barred from giving blood because he wouldn't say if he was pregnant. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man who wanted to give blood was turned away after refusing to indicate if he was pregnant.

Leslie Sinclair a retired driver for an engineering firm, has given 125 pints of blood over the last five decades.

Mr Sinclar, 66, tried to give blood at the Albert Halls clinic in Stirling, Scotland but was refused when he said he didn’t need to answer whether he was pregnant because he is male and in his 60s.

Staff said that he couldn’t give blood unless he gave a response, saying the policy was in place to ‘promote inclusiveness,’ according to the MailOnline.

Pregnant women or those with a baby younger than six months are not allowed to give blood.

He told MailOnline: “There are vulnerable people waiting for blood, including children, and in desperate need of help. But they've been denied my blood because of the obligation to answer a question that can't possibly be answered."

Professor Marc Turner, director of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, said: "We appreciate the support of each and every one of our donor community and thank Mr Sinclair for his commitment over a long number of years. 

"Whilst pregnancy is only a relevant question to those whose biological sex or sex assigned at birth is female, sex assigned at birth is not always visually clear to staff.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall while out cycling

US President Joe Biden, 79, falls off his bike and is helped back up by Secret Service

Protesters, including Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, marched through central London.

'We demand better': Thousands march in London calling for action on skyrocketing prices

Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason.

All parents who take children on holiday in term-time to face £120 fine

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.

Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

The "enormous luggage carpet" was pictured at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.

Luggage chaos at Heathrow as passengers told they may not get bags back for 2 days

RMT has confirmed rail strikes will go ahead next week.

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' to go ahead after last-ditch pay talks fail

Priti Patel's year-long pilot has been slammed as being "draconian" but Boris Johnson said it will stop migrants "vanishing" into the country.

'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

Harry and William still have a very strained relationship, it is believed.

William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

Nick Fletcher made the comments in a letter to schools in his constituency,

Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist

Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined

Starmer sends back questionnaire over 'Beergate' as he promises to quit if fined

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again

Ben Wallace hits back at critics generating 'conspiracy b****cks' over PM's Ukraine trip

Pension reform

Millions face working longer due to state pension reform

Sadiq Khan threatened to block the Met's next commissioner if they aren't a reformer

'I'll block next Met boss from the job if they won't reform it' Khan tells Patel

Reeves was convicted of murdering his neighbours

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves found guilty of murdering neighbours after row over parking

An art teacher defended letting her students pose semi-naked for a class project

Sacked teacher who let children pose topless for class insists it's 'art'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Military commanders near Srebrenica

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Water rescuers with a child

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
A banner of the missing pair

Brazilian police arrest third suspect over British journalist’s death
Germany Far-Right leaders

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

Russia Ukraine War

Hundreds gather in Kyiv for funeral of activist killed during invasion
Joe Biden falls over

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

Philadelphia-Firefighters-Trapped

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Donald Trump lashes out at January 6 committee and teases 2024 run
Brazil Amazon

Human remains are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, say Brazilian police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London