Male off-duty officer who was spared jail after assaulting woman resigns from police

Pc Oliver Banfield was spared jail after admitting a charge of assault. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A male police officer who was spared jail after being convicted of drunkenly assaulting a woman while off duty has resigned from West Midlands Police (WMP).

Pc Oliver Banfield, who had been suspended by WMP, will still face a misconduct hearing in the coming days or weeks, deputy chief constable Vanessa Jardine said.

The attacker, 25, was spared a prison sentence after assaulting 37-year-old Emma Homer.

Labour MP Harriet Harman criticised the decision to not jail Banfield, adding that the "system fails women and protects men".

Ms Homer, criticised Warwickshire Police's initial handling of her complaint after she was attacked by the ex-copper while walking home in the county at around 1am on 26 July last year.

The former officer admitted the offence at an earlier hearing in January. On Friday, he was given a curfew and ordered to pay compensation and costs at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Read more: Serving male police officer avoids jail after admitting assault of woman

Read more: Inquest into death of Sarah Everard adjourned until after criminal case

Policeman attacks woman walking home alone after dark. Must have been terrifying for her but no prison sentence. He continues in post. @WMPolice must review. This is proof, if any needed, that system fails women and protects menhttps://t.co/QTXZQGrRsc — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) March 19, 2021

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, of West Midlands Police, said: "Today I have accepted the resignation of Pc Oliver Banfield.

"I want to stress that former Pc Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable, in the near future.

"The misconduct process had had to wait until after criminal and court processes concluded, because of police regulations.

"I will make the outcome of that hearing public as soon as I can.

"I recognise the distress Emma Homer, who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield, has suffered during this time.

"We have spoken to her today to update her on the resignation of former Pc Banfield and will continue to keep her updated."