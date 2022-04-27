Male Tory frontbencher 'caught watching porn in Commons' next to female minister

27 April 2022, 12:14 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 13:36

A Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, it has been claimed.
A Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, it has been claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A male Tory MP has been accused of watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A female minister told colleagues in Westminster on Tuesday evening about the alleged incident, which is said to have happened in the last few months.

Sources at the meeting of between 40 and 50 Tory MPs, known as the 2022 group, said that former PM Theresa May, who was present for some of the MPs' testimony, looked on “with a face like thunder”.

Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris is investigating reports that a Tory frontbencher watched pornography on his phone in the Commons chamber, a statement from his office has said.

"This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken," the spokesman said.

Read more: 'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Read more: Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Female politicians grilled the Chief Whip on what was being done to counter sexual harassment following the 'Basic Instinct' claims about Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner.

It's understood that around a dozen female MPs shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment by fellow Tory MPs during the meeting, the Mirror reports.

Aides to Boris Johnson have insisted the Tory party does not have a problem with misogyny and sexism.

The Prime Minister's press secretary said: "You will have heard the PM address this explicitly in Parliament today and over the last few days, saying there is absolutely no place for such behaviour and this cannot be tolerated in any workplace."

Asked whether watching pornography at work was a sackable offence, she said: "I am not aware of the disciplinary action. Obviously, it is wholly unacceptable behaviour and it is being looked into."

It comes amid a sexism row, after Ms Rayner was accused of trying to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

This was compared to Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the film Basic Instinct.

The Mail on Sunday report sparked outrage across the political spectrum, and included a quote from an MP that Ms Rayner "knows she can't compete with Boris's Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks".

Ms Rayner has slammed the "lies" being briefed about her as she "consciously" decided to wear trousers in her first TV interview since the MoS article.

She told ITV's Lorraine: "I feel like I'm being judged for what I wear, rather than what I'm saying to you."

It comes after reports that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being reported to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance scheme.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A whistleblower has condemned delays in processing visas for Ukrainian babies and children

Hundreds of babies and children have visas 'held up' despite their parents being approved

Passport rules post Brexit are causing travel chaos

What are the EU passport requirements and rules for travel?

Katie Price appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

Katie Price denies restraining order breach by sending abusive message about ex's fiancée

Breaking
Francois Olwage arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex

Met detective jailed after trying to meet '13-year-old girl' for sex while on duty

Breaking
Thousands of elderly and disabled care home residents died after being infected with Covid

Govt failed to protect care home residents from Covid when sending patients from hospital

Police officers involved in the stop, search and handcuffing of Bianca Williams face gross misconduct charges.

Met cops who handcuffed and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct hearings

The street market scene caused controversy

Biff, Chip and Kipper books destroyed after complaints portrayal of Muslims is racist

Annual MOTs could be replaced with checks every two years.

Annual MOT could be axed to ease cost of living crisis saving hard-pressed motorists £27

The UK has been accused of importing "bloody oil".

'Deaths funded by fossil fuel': UK imported £220m of oil from Russia since Ukraine invasion
Police Scotland's new verification check for lone officers has been used just twice

Sarah Everard: Verification checks for lone cops used just twice in six months in Scotland

Russia has threatened to attack military targets over Nato's support for Ukraine

Russia threatens to strike against Britain over its support for Ukraine

Dominic Raab has announced a crackdown on terrorism in prisons

End of Sharia courts in jail: Crackdown on terrorists radicalising prisoners behind bars

A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured

Pictured: Brit husband and wife who were found dead at French cottage 'in murder suicide'

Ipswich Museum are on the hunt for a "social justice champion" to help "decolonise problematic" artefacts

Museum advertise for £35k-a-year 'social justice champion' to 'decolonise artefacts'

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Speculation has been raised about Vladimir Putin's health

Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenko

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian gas worker

Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as Ukraine conflict escalates
Smoke in the streets

Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire

USS Sampson

China says US ‘hyped’ sailing of Navy warship in Taiwan Strait
Activists call for the man's life to be spared

Singapore executes disabled Malaysian man over drugs conviction
War damage in Mariupol

US defence chief says allies must move ‘at speed of war’ to help Ukraine
Aung San Suu Kyi

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to five years in prison
Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian testifies at Blac Chyna trial

Poland Russia Gas

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Lord Mandelson speaks to Andrew Marr

Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns
Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar

Kidnapped California baby found and three suspects detained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police