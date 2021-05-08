Breaking News

Julia James: Man in his 20s arrested in connection with PCSO's murder

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James. Picture: Social media

By Nick Hardinges

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James, Kent Police has announced.

The individual, a British national from the Canterbury area, was detained at 9:30pm on Friday evening and remains in custody, police said.

Earlier on Saturday, officers confirmed they had identified a man who they said could be of "crucial importance" in the investigation.

It comes after the popular community support officer was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on Tuesday 27 April.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 53-year-old died from significant head injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said on Saturday: "We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

"If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4:30pm on Tuesday 27 April please contact us.

"This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy - such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking."

At a briefing in Folkestone on Friday, Mr Richards told reporters that police have yet to establish a motive for Ms James' murder.

PCSO Julia James was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent. Picture: PA

The PCSO, described as "fiercely loyal" by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

On Wednesday, police issued an image of Ms James in the clothes she was wearing before she was killed.

The picture shows the victim walking her Jack Russell, Toby, while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.

Police said it was the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on the day she died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also asked to submit details online. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by phone on 0800 555111.