Man, 21, admits throwing egg at King Charles during Luton walkabout last year

By Chris Samuel

A man, 21, has admitted to throwing an egg at King Charles during a walkabout last year.

Harry May, 21, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court today to throwing an egg towards monarch who was meeting crowds in St George's square on December 6.

The sovereign, 74, was steered away temporarily from the crowds that had gathered outside Luton Town Hall by his security during the incident, which occurred soon after his arrival.

After being moved to a different area, King Charles then carried on shaking hands with members of the public

The monarch was visiting the Bedfordshire town to ride on the new cable-drawn Dart a rail system connecting passengers from Luton Airport Parkway station to London Luton Airport and make appearances at the town hall the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Mr May was charged with a public order offence under Section 5.1 and 6 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The case was deemed a “special jurisdiction case” that could only be heard by the Chief Magistrate and was sent to Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said May had been detained by police after they saw seeing him hurl a projectile towards the Head of State, which landed on the floor nearby as the monarch chatted with members of the public.

Mr Seetal said when interviewed by officers, Mr May told them “he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this”.

