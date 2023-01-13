Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards pictured for first time

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old man charged with the murder of Elle Edwards has been pictured for the first time as he appeared in court.

Connor Chapman, 22, appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

The 26-year-old beautician was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

As well as murder, Chapman was charged with two counts of attempted murder, of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, relating to a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All counts were alleged to have happened on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman. Picture: Merseyside Police

The 22-year-old was charged with handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A Class car, between December 22 and 26 last year too.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and said he was of no fixed address.

Chapman was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

Three other people were previously arrested in connection with Ms Edwards' murder.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

Elle Edwards was out celebrating the festivities with her sister and friends when the attack took place. Picture: Handout

Ms Edwards died from her injuries in hospital.

Her family have described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future."