Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas was charged with Lillia's murder.

She died following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on Thursday, where she is believed to have suffered a stab wound.

Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by the public, armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

Lillia's parents are being supported by specially trained officers, Lincolnshire Police said.

A statement read: "Their welfare continues to be a priority for us."

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: "This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Lillia's family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lillia's death.

"Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We'll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

"Finally, I'd like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff."

