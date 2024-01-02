Man, 23, charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' to face trial in July

2 January 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 2 January 2024, 16:29

A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a "Good Samaritan"
A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a "Good Samaritan". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 23-year-old man charged with murder following the death of a 'Good Samaritan' in a car ram 'attack' will go to trial in July.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christian Marriott, known as Chris, had gone on a post-Christmas family walk with his wife and two sons, aged eight and six, when he reportedly saw a woman lying unconscious in the street on College Close in Burngreave just after 2pm last Wednesday.

It is believed the woman had been involved in an altercation between a group of people.

Chris left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman, before the car then collided with him, the woman and a number of others.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday morning charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

No pleas were entered but Jhangur's barrister, Richard Davies, said the preliminary indication was that he would plead not guilty.

Read more: Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder following death of 'Good Samaritan' in Sheffield car ram attack

Read more: 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says

A police cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave, after Chris Marriott died and several others were injured
A police cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave, after Chris Marriott died and several others were injured. Picture: Alamy

The people named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help the woman at the scene.

Jhangur appeared via video-link and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood what the judge told him.

Judge Graham Reeds KC remanded Jhangur in custody at the end of the 10-minute hearing and told him his trial will begin on July 15, with a time estimate of four weeks.

The defendant was told he will next appear in court for a plea and case management hearing on March 25.

