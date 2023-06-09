Man, 26, arrested in search for missing 21-year-old woman in County Antrim

A man has been arrested in connection with the search for missing Chloe Mitchell. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested in connection with the search for a missing woman as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre County Antrim and has not been heard from since.

Police said she was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O'Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday afternoon and is currently helping police with inquiries.

He added: "We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

"We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of June 2 into the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

"Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers."

Community groups in Ballymena have been carrying out searches for Ms Mitchell, including the Harryville Residents Association and Ballykeel and District Community Association.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.