Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in the hunt for the missing Abi Fisher.

The suspect is being held in custody while officers continue enquiries in the area, police said.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Ms Fisher was last seen at her home just before midnight on July 8, which the force said was "completely out of character".

The body is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be that of Ms Fisher, also 29 years old.

Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Ms Fisher was mother to a young baby and worked as a teacher, the Yorkshire Post said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "On behalf of the police and Abi's family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi.

"We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

"The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (9 July) to submit their footage to the police.