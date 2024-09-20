Man, 32, admits killing parcel delivery driver trying to stop his van being stolen in Leeds but denies murder

By Will Conroy

A 32-year-old man has admitted killing a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Mark Ross pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Claudiu-Carol Kondor when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video-link from prison on Friday, but he denied murder.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, is due to go on trial for Mr Kondor's murder on March 4 next year and was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Mansell KC.

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on August 20 after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

Mr Kondor is understood to have been delivering for Amazon at the time of the incident but was employed by a company called SP Transport Group, who described him as "more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team".

Police said Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to find a man attempting to steal his van.

When he tried to stop the theft, the offender reportedly drove off at speed with Mr Kondor only partly in the passenger door.

The vehicle then hit two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured at the junction of Heights Way and Heights Bank. The van was recovered a short time later, according to police.

Ross appeared from Leeds Prison, sitting at a table and wearing a Nike sweatshirt for the 15-minute hearing.

The judge said a pre-trial review hearing would be held on February 7.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail pending further inquiries and a woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

Last Friday, an inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroners' Court by senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin.

Mr McLoughlin described Mr Kondor, from Sheffield, as a “valued citizen” who suffered a “violent and unnatural death”.

The coroner described the driver's efforts to prevent the crime on August 20 as “commendable”.