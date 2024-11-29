Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after double shooting of man, 34, and eight-year-old girl in Kensington

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 32-year-old man has been charged over the attempted murder of a man and an eight-year-old girl after the pair were shot in their car in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their vehicle in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, at 17:34hrs on Sunday.

Jazz Reid, 32, of Kensington, has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 29.

The Metropolitan Police had confirmed the arrest on Thursday in connection with the Kensington shooting.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their vehicle in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, on Sunday. Picture: LBC

It follows the arrest of a 22-year-old man, who had previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service who treated two people for gunshot injuries.

Read more: Man, 22, arrested after girl, eight, and her father seriously hurt after gunman opens fire on family in car

There was also a two-year-old child and a woman in the vehicle who both escaped unharmed.

The man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the incident, with bystanders and police confirming the gunman shot 'directly into a car'.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

Comeragh Road, West Kensington, London, UK. 2nd Apr, 2024. Police and forensic teams are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Comeragh Road. A 21-year-old man was shot dead on Monday night. Picture: Alamy

The force previously said in a statement on Wednesday: "Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to a 34-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl suffering injuries following the shooting in Southern Row, W10 at around 17:30hrs on Sunday, 24 November."

Both the girl and the man were taken to hospital, with the force confirming that the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Read more: Five arrested 30 years after taxi driver 'executed' in Nottingham shooting

Read more: Netflix Too Hot to Handle reality TV star caught trying to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs into UK

The Met said: "Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area of Southern Row over the coming days. We would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of them.

UK Police car lights flashing at a crime scene. Picture: Alamy

"Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation and ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances, including any motive.Alternatively, if you can help, please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD reference 5238/24Nov. You can also provide information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."