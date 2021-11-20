Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead near Preston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in a house near Preston.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to a property in Cann Bridge Street - in the village of Higher Walton - at 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Officers forced entry and found a man and a woman dead inside, police said.

A man from the local area was later arrested in the evening and remains in custody.

Read more: Boy, 13, critical after being shot in the back in Birmingham

Read more: 'Never seen anything like it': Two children and two women die in London house fire

The force said in a statement: "The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are very much ongoing."

Police have also stepped up reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.

The force has urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.