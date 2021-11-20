Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead near Preston

20 November 2021, 23:56

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in a house near Preston.

Police were called to a property in Cann Bridge Street - in the village of Higher Walton - at 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Officers forced entry and found a man and a woman dead inside, police said.

A man from the local area was later arrested in the evening and remains in custody.

The force said in a statement: "The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are very much ongoing."

Police have also stepped up reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.

The force has urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

