Man, 39, faces jail after raping male victim in late-night attack in city centre park

Idrees Jaff, of Norwich, reportedly attacked the victim at 11pm on June 10 in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Google

By Will Conroy

A 39-year-old man faces sentencing this month after being convicted of raping another man in a Norwich park last year, according to Eastern Daily Press.

Idrees Jaff, of Berners Close, Norwich, reportedly attacked the victim at 11pm on June 10 near the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens.

He was charged a week later after being arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

After initially appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court two days after his arrest, Jaff pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape in July at Norwich Crown Court.

But the 39-year-old was found guilty of both offences by a jury at King's Lynn Crown Court on December 20 and will be sentenced on February 19.

The attack reportedly took place in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Google

Jurors reportedly took less than two hours to find Jaff guilty following a trial which had started on December 16.

The victim of the late-night attack cannot be identified for legal reasons but is over 16.