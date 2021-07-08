Man, 41, arrested after police officer punched outside Parliament

8 July 2021, 17:54

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was punched outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Thursday.

The alleged attacker was arrested for assault near St Stephen’s Gate, Westminster, shortly after 3:30pm and is being held in custody.

Scotland Yard said the officer was not seriously injured and the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The man was known to officers and had been spoken to earlier for causing a verbal nuisance near Parliament.

He did not try gaining entry to the building, the police said.

A man was arrested after a police officer was punched outside Parliament
A man was arrested after a police officer was punched outside Parliament. Picture: Twitter: @CezaryStrzelbi1

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter that they were aware of posts on social media about the assault.

The force said: "We are aware of commentary on social media about an incident outside Parliament.

"Shortly after 3.30pm, a man was arrested for assault after an officer was punched.

"The officer was not seriously injured and the incident is not being treated as terrorism."

Footage posted on social media appears to show a man being restrained by officers shortly after the incident.

Witnesses claimed the individual was shouting that the handcuffs were too tight.

One wrote on Twitter: "Incident outside Parliament's St Stephen's entrance. Man on ground handcuffed."

Another said: "Policeman attacked outside the Palace of Westminster."

